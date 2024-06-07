Over 78,000 cases of Fiji water sold online recalled due to possible presence of manganese, bacteria

Over 78,000 cases of Fiji water sold across the United States online have been recalled due to the possible presence of manganese and three additional "bacterial genera," according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall, which is ongoing and was initiated on March 4, involves 78,533 cases of water with the following UPC codes:

Case UPC code: 6 32565 00004 3

Bottle UPC code: 6 32565 00001 2

The FDA labeled the recall "Class III," issued when administration determines that "use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences."

The cases of water each contain 24 bottles, with the recall impacting nearly 1.9 million bottles of water.

A spokesperson for The Wonderful Company, the owner of Fiji Natural Artesian Water, said most of the affected water bottles have been reclaimed, with the remaining stock held in warehouses awaiting return as of May 25.

“The FDA classification announced yesterday relates to a matter from several months ago that never posed any health or safety risk,” spokesperson Melissa England said.

She added that 99% of the affected bottles had been reclaimed and that the issue was "confined to products sold through a single distributor."