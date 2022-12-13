OSHA Investigating After Worker Dies When Dirt Wall Caves In at Buffalo Grove Job Site

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a fatal workplace incident in Buffalo Grove after a 27-year-old Elmwood Park man was killed Monday when a dirt wall of a trench caved in on him.

Nikodem Zaremba, 27, was killed after being trapped in a hole under nearly nine feet of dirt in the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of Aspen Drive.

According to authorities, officials responded to a call about a person trapped in a hole just before 5:30 p.m. While units were in route to the scene, it was reported that the victim was buried and not breathing.

Officials said that authorities have yet to determine how or why the dirt wall caved in as OSHA investigates.

Upon arrival, rescue crews from 17 fire departments worked for nearly an hour to free the victim, who has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as 27-year-old Nikodem Zaremba of Elmwood Park.

Zaremba was then placed on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to officials.

The other plumber at the site, who declined to speak on camera, called the incident a "terrible accident," and said the two had been working at the home all day when a dirt wall suddenly caved in. The plumber said he attempted to dig out his co-worker, who appeared to be buried under eight or nine feet of dirt.

According to a press release, the Village of Buffalo Grove on Nov. 29 had issued a sewer repair permit for the property. The release goes on to say that the contractor, Rooter Solutions, was to complete the work.