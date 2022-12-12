Buffalo Grove Rescue Workers Pull Unconscious Man From Collapsed Trench

Rescue workers say they pulled an unconscious man out of a collapsed trench in suburban Buffalo Grove.

According to officials, the rescue occurred Monday evening after a trench on a job site collapsed, trapping a man in a deep hole. Firefighters and EMS were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m.

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter flew over the scene, where rescue workers were using ladders and other equipment to reach the man, who was unconscious during the attempt, according to officials.

The man was eventually freed from the trench approximately an hour after the initial call, and was quickly wheeled to a nearby ambulance.

There has been no update on his condition at this time.

We will update this story with further details as they become available.