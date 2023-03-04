Armored Car Robbery Reported Outside Orland Park Business

Police in Orland Park are seeking to locate the suspects who robbed an armored car Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

In a Facebook post at 2:31 p.m., the Orland Park Police Department said an armored car robbery was reported near the Orland Ale House, 14225 S. 95th Ave. Police said the suspects stole an unknown amount of currency before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery, authorities said.