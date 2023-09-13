Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 world tour with Chicago date

Three-time Grammy winning artist Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Chicago.

As part of her newly announced 57-date "GUTS World Tour," Rodrigo will stop at the United Center in Chicago Tuesday, March 19, 2024, a release from Live Nation said. The tour, touting the singer's GUTS album, will be Rodrigo's first arena tour, the release added.

The Breeders, Pinkpatheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf will join the tour on select dates, the release said, with Chappell Roan scheduled for the Chicago show.

Registration for general admission tickets to all North American shows is open now through Ticketmaster, Live Nation said, and close at 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

"Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21," Live Nation said.

Standard ticket prices will range from $49.50 to $199.50 not including taxes and fees, according to Live Nation. In addition, a limited number of $20 tickets will be offered through Rodrigo's new "Silver Star Tickets" program, in an effort to make it "as easy as possible" for fans to attend shows.

According to the release, Silver Star Tickets must be purchased in pairs, with a limit of two tickets per purchase.

Below is the full list of tour dates and cities:

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum