Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 world tour with Chicago date

Three-time Grammy winning artist Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Chicago.
As part of her newly announced 57-date "GUTS World Tour," Rodrigo will stop at the United Center in Chicago Tuesday, March 19, 2024, a release from Live Nation said. The tour, touting the singer's GUTS album, will be Rodrigo's first arena tour, the release added.
The Breeders, Pinkpatheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf will join the tour on select dates, the release said, with Chappell Roan scheduled for the Chicago show.
Registration for general admission tickets to all North American shows is open now through Ticketmaster, Live Nation said, and close at 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
"Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21," Live Nation said.
Standard ticket prices will range from $49.50 to $199.50 not including taxes and fees, according to Live Nation. In addition, a limited number of $20 tickets will be offered through Rodrigo's new "Silver Star Tickets" program, in an effort to make it "as easy as possible" for fans to attend shows.
According to the release, Silver Star Tickets must be purchased in pairs, with a limit of two tickets per purchase.
Local
Below is the full list of tour dates and cities:
Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2
Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2
Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center
Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum