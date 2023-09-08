Ground stop lifted at O'Hare International Airport after aircraft becomes disabled

An approximately 30-minute ground stop was issued at O'Hare International Airport on Friday evening after an aircraft became disabled on a runway.

According to the FAA's website, a ground stop went into effect at 7:54 p.m., but was listed at around 8:30. Departures at the airport were averaging 30 minutes due to what was referred to as an "aircraft emergency."

Additional details had yet to be released as of late Friday.

The incident follows a separate one on the same evening, in which a small aircraft bound for O'Hare crashed into a forest preserve in nearby Elk Grove Village.