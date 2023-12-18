Officials discuss safety, health protocols for migrants in Chicago

Chicago officials are detailing their health and safety protocols for asylum seekers arriving in the city after a 5-year-old boy became ill at a migrant shelter facility and later died.

According to authorities, Jean Carlos Martinez became ill at the shelter in the 2200 block of South Halsted Street on Sunday, and was transported to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

"We are saddened at the tragic death of 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez, who was living in the temporary shelter at 2241 S. Halsted Street," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "Initial reports indicate that the child was suffering from a medical emergency and passed away shortly after arriving to Comer Children's Hospital. City officials are providing support to the family and are still gathering information on this tragedy. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The cause of death was not immediately released, but police said an investigation remains ongoing, though sources tell NBC Chicago the incident “does not appear to be criminal in nature.”

After it was confirmed by the Chicago Fire Department that at least four other individuals had been hospitalized with illnesses at the facility, there was some criticism of the city’s handling of their health and wellness, leading officials to issue a statement detailing their intake policies.

“When new arrivals reach our city from the southern border, the city of Chicago puts forth every effort to keep them healthy,” officials said. “Public health screenings are provided to all new arrivals to identify individuals with acute medical conditions or emergencies that should be directed to an emergency room.”

According to officials, all newly-arrived asylum seekers are offered transportation to Cook County Health for a medical intake or a sick visit.

Healthcare workers travel to facilities weekly to provide shelter-based care as well, according to the statement. New arrivals are also eligible for catch-up vaccinations, as instances of chickenpox in new arrivals have been common, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Even with those protocols in place, officials say an investigation is underway into the handling of illnesses and medical concerns at the city’s temporary migrant shelters.

“An investigation is ongoing, and any changes to safety protocols for staff will be made based on the findings,” a statement read.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and the mayor’s office are also participating in the investigation, according to city officials.