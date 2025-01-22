Obama library construction worker falls down ventilation shaft: Sources

A construction worker at the Obama Presidential Library was injured Wednesday after they fell down a ventilation duct, sources tell NBC Chicago.

According to those sources, the worker fell multiple floors during the incident Wednesday afternoon.

There was no immediate update on the condition of the worker, but they were “conscious and alert” when they were transported to an area hospital, sources told NBC Chicago.

Numerous fire trucks and ambulances were observed around the building shortly after the incident, with NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter flying over the scene.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.