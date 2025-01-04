Oak Lawn semi driver made bomb threat that shut down South Carolina interstate: police

A truck driver from suburban Oak Lawn was charged after a bomb threat led authorities to shut down a South Carolina interstate for hours, law enforcement said.

Ahmad Jamal Khamees Alhendi, 28, was charged with breach of peace of high and aggravated nature, conveying false information about a bomb threat and no vehicle license.

At around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, a South Carolina State Transport Police officer pulled over a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Greenville County due to a missing license plate, WYFF, the NBC affiliate in Greenville, South Carolina, reported. During the stop, the driver, identified as Alhendi, indicated there was an explosive device inside the vehicle, officials said.

All lanes of the highway were shut down while law enforcement investigated the threat.

Following the incident, Alhendi was placed on a detainer by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Alhendi failed to comply with the terms of his legal admittance and now has a hearing scheduled for Aug. 6, 2026, before an immigration judge, WYFF reported.