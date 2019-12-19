NYE Tickets to Party With NBC 5 LIVE on Sale Now

NBC 5 is partying LIVE at three Chicago hot spots this New Years Eve. Want to be there too? Tickets to each of the parties are on sale now!

"Chicago Today" hosts Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall will celebrate on-air from the Hilton in downtown Chicago; NBC 5's Chris Hush will be at the legendary Drake Hotel; and Jen DeSalvo will ring in 2020 at The Crystal Gardens under the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel.

Here are details to each of the parties, how to get tickets and what to expect (each of the parties is expected to sell out):

Hilton Chicago

Your ticket to this all-inclusive event comes with food, drinks and entertainment, specifically a four-hour top-shelf drink package; hors d’oeuvres and full buffet; celebrity DJs; a champagne toast and confetti storm at midnight; party favors; and more. VIP experience and VIP table options available.

Tickets: $125 General Admission, $155 VIP, $20 Comedy Club add-on

Crystal Gardens at Navy Pier

Premium top-shelf drinks, a food-station package from Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants and music by DJ Dante kick off your night at this NYE fete at Navy Pier's Crystal Gardens. Tickets include a midnight champagne toast and a private terrace to watch the most popular fireworks in town.

Tickets: $99 Early Bird General Admission, $149 Early Bird VIP, Early Bird Reserved Guaranteed VIP Table/Seating starts at $199

The Drake

Known as one of Chicago's longest-running New Year's Eve parties, The Drake's annual celebration includes an open bar, five ballrooms with entertainment, five DJs, appetizer and dessert buffet and more. Expect a champagne toast and "huge balloon drops" in two ballrooms. VIP tables with views of Michigan Avenue available.

Tickets: $169 General Admission, $189 VIP, VIP tables start at $225

And the best part of all? You could be on TV!

Tune in to NBC 5 starting at 11:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, following NBC’s New Year’s Eve network show.

Raise your glass with us for a special midnight toast to all things Chicago just before blazing fireworks from Navy Pier on Chicago’s riverfront to welcome in 2020.