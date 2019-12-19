Ring in 2020 with NBC 5's "New Year’s Eve Live in Chicago"!

Party with "Chicago Today" hosts Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall and NBC 5's Chris Hush and Jen DeSalvo as they celebrate live from the Hilton in downtown Chicago, the legendary Drake Hotel and at The Crystal Gardens under the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel.

Staying in instead of going out? Tune in to NBC 5 starting at 11:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, following NBC’s New Year’s Eve network show.

We’ll have special appearances and shout-outs throughout the night from:

• Keenan Thompson from SNL

• Katie Kaden from The Voice

• Bill and Giuliana Rancic from E!

• Spice Adams. former Chicago Bear Defensive Tackle

Raise your glass with us for a special midnight toast to all things Chicago just before blazing fireworks from Navy Pier on Chicago’s riverfront to welcome in 2020.

Are you ready? Tune in to NBC 5 or come see us on New Year’s Eve!