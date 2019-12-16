Chicago Restaurant Week

Tickets on Sale For Chicago Restaurant Week’s First Bites Bash

More than 60 Chicago restaurants will participate in this year's beloved food-sampling event ahead of the 13th annual Chicago Restaurant Week.

A sampling of food from Chicago restaurants participating in the 2019 First Bites Bash.
First Bites Bash

Fear not the January doldrums. You now have something to look forward: First Bites Bash, the highly anticipated kickoff event to Chicago's 13th annual Restaurant Week, brings more than 60 restaurants to the Field Museum on Jan. 23.

That means more than 60 chances to sample top-choice menu items from Chicago restaurants -- all in one place. Think of it as "Top Chef" but bigger -- way bigger.

Coveted tickets to the tasty fete are on sale now at the First Bites Bash website. Act quick for $115 early-bird tickets or snap up the new $175 VIP ticket, which includes access to the exclusive lounge, specialty tastings and full-sized beverages, along with admission to the main tasting event. General-admission tickets cost $125.

This year's host chef and host mixologist are the award-winning (and husband-and-wife) team behind HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen and Cà Phê Dá in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood: Chef Thai Dang and Director of Operations Danielle Dang.

Their direction helps set the tone for two weeks of sampling via Chicago Restaurant Week.

“The culinary talents across Chicago’s neighborhoods are among our biggest draws for visitors from across the country and around the world,” said David Whitaker, Choose Chicago President & CEO, in a statement. "We are proud to showcase everything we have to offer to both visitors and locals over an incredible 17-days of dining.”

Hungry yet? Preview the restaurants serving at First Bites Bash on Jan. 23 and the more than 400 restaurants participating in this year's Chicago Restaurant Week from Jan. 24-Feb. 9.

Note: All First Bites Bash attendees must be at least 21.

