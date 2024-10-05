3 Chicago hotels named on recent readers' choice ranking of best in the world by Condé Nast

A recent readers' choice ranking from Condé Nast Traveler listed three Chicago hotels among the 50 best in the world, with results compiled from the publication's 37th annual readers' choice survey.

Taking everything from luxurious amenities to unforgettable food and experiences into consideration, over 575,000 votes were tallied for the 2024 survey, featuring accommodations from Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada to Marrakesh, Morocco.

Starting off Chicago's representation on the list was Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel, ranked at No. 42 while making its second readers' choice list appearance, previously being recognized in 2018.

Praised for its proximity to Chicago's theater scene and Millennium Park, Renaissance also received high marks for its rooftop bar, indoor pool and majestic art installations.

Just a block from the Chicago River, the hotel also offers plush bedding and upgraded bathrooms with Netflix access from the guest's television in their room.

Making its third Condé Nast readers' choice appearance is The Godfrey Hotel Chicago, which was ranked at No. 13.

The River North spot was hailed for its marbled lobby and contrasting textiles in both the lobby and rooms, while its 10,000 square-foot rooftop space was also singled out as a big draw for The Godfrey.

In the spot immediately above The Godfrey at No. 12 is Le Méridien Essex Chicago, making its first-ever readers' choice appearance.

Lauded for breathtaking views of Chicago's skyline and Lake Michigan, the 14-story hotel just across the street from Grant Park leaves guests connected to everything the city has to offer.

The hotel's 274 rooms feature subtleties such as hidden bathroom speakers and custom bathrobes to Peloton bikes equipped with Hulu and Netflix.

An in-house restaurant offers a New American menu, while the SX Sky Bar gives guests floor-to-ceiling views facing Grant Park.

Though Chicago hotels weren't named near the very top of the list, here's a look at this year's top five hotels according to the Condé Nast readers' choice:

5. The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto, Japan

4. The Thief, Oslo, Norway

3. Hermann Bungalows, Palm Springs, California

2. The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Qatar

1. The Lodge at Bodega Bay, California

More information on the list can be found here.