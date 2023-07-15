NWS issues air quality alert through Sunday as wildfire smoke approaches Chicago area

An air quality alert for all of the Chicago area has been issued and will remain in effect through Sunday, July 16 as wildfire smoke from Canada moves southeast into the region.

Unlike the wildfire smoke originating from eastern Canada that greatly impacted the Chicago area at the end of June, this band of smoke is traveling from western Canada, with widespread wildfires burning in much of British Columbia.

The smoke is expected to cause worsening air quality throughout the day on Saturday, with air quality readings on Sunday expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse.

According to the NWS, smoke may be less widespread in the southern parts of the area, and in any areas that may be near rainfall.

When the air quality is "unhealthy for sensitive groups," children and those with pulmonary and/or respiratory issues should limit time spent outdoors.