NW Indiana man dies after being shot, suspect charged with murder: LaPorte County Sheriff

A LaPorte County resident was arrested for the murder of a man who died after being shot on Friday night, authorities said.

Dawson Mahoney, 22, was charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of Travis Clemons, 25, of Michigan City, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office. Mahoney remains in the LaPorte County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

According to sheriff's officials, at around 8:37 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a home in the 8600 block of West County Road 400 North regarding a battery. While responding, deputies were informed that a person had been possibly struck by a vehicle, police said.

Authorities arrived on the scene and located a man, identified as Clemons, lying motionless near a vehicle, sheriff's officials said. While rendering emergency medical assistance, first responders discovered Clemons had been shot in his torso.

Mahoney, who police said was standing nearby, was detained and transported to the sheriff's office. Information on what led up to the incident remains unclear.

Authorities also have yet to release Clemons' cause of death.

Sheriff's deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident or cell phone video of what occurred to contact Captain Andy Hynek with the sheriff's office at 219-326-7700, ext. 2401 or by email at ahynek@lcso.in.gov.