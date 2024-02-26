Numerous Metra lines experience service interruptions due to system outage

Numerous Metra lines are experiencing service interruptions due to outages with the Positive Train Control system, the agency says.

According to officials, all trains on the Metra Electric Line were halted as of 11:17 a.m. because of the outages. That line services Chicago’s southern and southwest suburbs. "Extensive delays" are expected, according to an update from the agency.

Service was also halted on the South Chicago and Blue Island branches, which stem from the Electric Line.

Trains on the Milwaukee District West line, servicing Chicago’s western suburbs, are being impacted by issues as well, operating at least 20-to-25 minutes behind schedule.

Trains on the Milwaukee District North line are operating 15-to-20 minutes behind schedule, with those trains servicing the northern and northwest suburbs.

Trains on the Rock Island line, serving the city’s south suburbs, are also operating 15-to-20 minutes behind schedule.

Southwest Service trains are also being impacted, with at least one train halted by the issues.

Positive Train Control systems are designed to “prevent train-to-train collisions, over-speed derailments, incursions into established work zones and movements of trains through switches left in the wrong position,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

PTC technology is legally required to be used on all passenger and freight train lines in the United States.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.