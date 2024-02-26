Northwestern University issues ‘all clear' following report of shots fired on campus

Northwestern University issued an "all clear" late Sunday night after a report of shots fired prompted the university to send an emergency alert to students.

In an updated alert at 11:42 p.m., the university said an "all clear" had been given following a report of shots fired near 70 Arts Circle Dr., the Bienen School of Music. No injured person was found, the message stated. People were asked to continue to avoid the area as police remained on scene.

Northwestern initially sent an NUAlert emergency notification at 10:53 p.m., advising of an "active threat event" on the Evanston campus. The alert directed recipients to "Run, Hide, Fight. Take proper shelter. Lock and/or barricade doors. Await further information."

All clear issued following report of shots fired near 70 Arts Circle Dr in Evanston.



No injured person located. Police remain on scene investigating. Continue to avoid the area.https://t.co/CNOIx6tGBa — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) February 26, 2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Campus officials provided an update 25 minutes later, explaining that Northwestern University Police were investigating a report of shots fired. At 11:24 p.m., a third alert stated that police remained on scene, and no injured person had been found.

Additional information had yet to be released early Monday.