Northwestern Memorial Hospital Ranks Top Hospital in Illinois and Top Ten in the Country

The Northwestern Memorial Hospital was recognized as the top hospital in Illinois and the number tenth in the country by the U.S. News & World Report.

Apart from the “America’s Best Hospital” recognition given to Northwestern Memorial, several Northwestern Medicine hospitals also ranked high in Best Hospitals in the Chicago metro area and Illinois. These include:

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital ranked tenth in Chicago Metro and tenth in Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital ranked 13th in Chicago Metro and 15th in Illinois

Northwestern Medicine McHenry, Huntley, Woodstock Hospitals ranked 14th in Chicago Metro and 16th in Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital ranked 17th in Chicago Metro and 19th in Illinois.

“As an integrated academic health system driven by our Patients First mission, this recognition would not be possible without the dedication of our physicians, nurses and staff,” said Dean M. Harrison, president and CEO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. “As we look towards the future, we recognize and celebrate Northwestern Medicine’s exceptional and tireless health care team who responded with compassion and commitment to providing world-class care to our patients during a global pandemic.”

Seven clinical programs at Northwestern Memorial also ranked among the top 15 in the country:

Northwestern Memorial is ranked No. 6 in the country for Cancer

Northwestern Memorial is ranked No. 8 in the country for Geriatrics

Northwestern Memorial is ranked No. 9 in the country for Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Surgery

Northwestern Memorial is ranked No. 9 in the country for Neurology and Neurosurgery

Northwestern Memorial is ranked No. 11 in the country for Urology

Northwestern Memorial is ranked No. 12 in the country for Cardiology and Heart Surgery

Northwestern Memorial is ranked No. 14 in the country for Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

The hospital also ranked nationally in the following specialties:

27th in Diabetes and Endocrinology

48th in Ear, Nose and Throat

19th in Orthopedics

Northwestern Memorial was also recognized as high performing in the area of Rheumatology.

Northwestern Medicine hospitals were also recognized for the following:

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital is ranked 36th for Pulmonology and Lung Surgery; High Performing for Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Surgery, as well as Geriatrics and Orthopedics; and High Performing in five Procedures and Conditions

Northwestern Medicine McHenry, Huntley, Woodstock Hospitals recognized as High Performing in Orthopedics and High Performing in nine Procedures and Conditions.

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital is recognized as High Performing in Orthopedics and High Performing in six Procedures and Conditions

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital is recognized as High Performing in 15 Procedures and Conditions

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital is recognized as High Performing in four Procedures and Conditions

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital is recognized as High Performing in three Procedures and Conditions

For more information, click here.