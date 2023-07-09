Northern Lights could be visible in Illinois, Indiana this week

A powerful solar storm could potentially allow residents in the upper Midwest to get a great look at the Northern Lights later this week, including parts of Illinois and Indiana.

According to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, the Northern Lights could be visible overhead in areas near Milwaukee and Minneapolis, and could be visible on the far northern horizon in areas as far south as Chicago and Indianapolis.

In all, 17 states could potentially see the Aurora Borealis later this week, according to officials.

The peak of that spectacle could arrive on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Forecasters say that “aurora activity will be high,” and that displays could be visible overhead from Minneapolis to Milwaukee in the Midwest, and low on the horizon between Lincoln and Indianapolis.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Kp numbers, a representation of aurora strength, show that the scale could reach a Kp of 6 on Wednesday night, meaning it would be classified as a geomagnetic storm.

Those seeking to see the Northern Lights are best served finding an area far away from city lights between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the NOAA’s solar weather forecasting service.

Residents should also allow up to half-an-hour for their eyes to adjust to the darkness to get the best possible view.

There is a chance of rain across the upper Midwest on Wednesday night, which could potentially spoil the party, but there is a silver lining. The 11-year solar cycle is peaking in 2024, meaning that such displays should become stronger and more common as that date approaches, according to experts.

You can get the latest forecasts on the UAF’s website.