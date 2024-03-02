No injuries reported after shots fired at security detail near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home

No injuries were reported after shots were fired at former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail outside her Logan Square home early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to officials, officers assigned to the security detail in the 3400 block of West Wrightwood Avenue were inside their unmarked squad car at around 3:15 a.m. when a bullet struck their windshield, causing damage.

Shortly thereafter, officers observed a bullet fragment on the floor inside their vehicle, according to police.

Authorities said the officers inside the vehicle were uninjured and did not return fire. No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation by Area Five detectives.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"The Mayor and her family are shaken by news of the incident but were not harmed. They are grateful for the dangerous work and sacrifice of the detail officers," Lightfoot's spokeswoman Joanna Klonsky said in a statement.