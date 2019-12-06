Newborn Left in Baby Box at Northwest Indiana Fire Station

A newborn was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box at a Crown Point fire station one month after the box's installation, fire officials said in a Facebook post.

The baby was surrendered Thursday night at the Crown Point Fire Rescue station, which is located at 126 N. East St., and taken to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

Under the state's Safe Haven Law, parents can safely and anonymously surrender a healthy baby under 30 days of age without fear of criminal prosecution.

“We are proud to have this resource available for Indiana mothers,” said Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane said in the Facebook post. “We want the mother involved to rest assured that this infant will have everything it needs, including a chance at a beautiful life.”

Baby boxes are padded, climate-controlled boxes where people can leave newborns safely and anonymously at hospitals or firehouse. At least five other boxes have been installed across Northwest Indiana.