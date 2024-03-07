Known for their milkshakes and iconic burgers, New York-based Shake Shack is continuing their expansion into the Chicago area, with their upcoming location offering a feature none of the other Illinois restaurants currently have.

The new location, opening Friday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m. in Bloomingdale, will be the state's first Shake Shack restaurant to feature a drive-thru.

In addition to indoor dining, the Bloomingdale Shake Shack's drive-thru features a digital menu board and two-lane ordering system with a separate pick-up window.

The first wave of guests heading to the new location on Friday will also receive custom Shake Shack keychains.

There are currently 10 other Shake Shack locations open in Illinois, including five in the city of Chicago. Other Shake Shack locations can be found in Oak Lawn, Oak Brook, Skokie, Schaumburg and Vernon Hills.

More information on the chain and their full menu can be found here.