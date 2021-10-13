New Report Reveals Best Elementary, High Schools in Illinois

A new report ranked elementary, middle and high schools across Illinois, with several from the Chicago area earning spots in the top 10.

The list from U.S. News and World Report examined data from more than 80,000 public elementary and middle schools across the country, ranking them at the state and district levels, according to a release. High schools were also included in the report this year.

The rankings were based on math and reading proficiency or how well students performed on state assessments, as well as math and reading performance, or how well students performed compared to expectations.

Illinois reportedly had the fifth most elemntary schools across the U.S., recording over 2,000 statewide, the report said.

These were the top schools in Illinois:

K-8 Schools

Skinner North Elementary School Lenart Elementary Regional Gifted Center Decatur Classical Elementary School Edison Elementary Regional Gifted Center Meadow Glens Elementary School Iles Elementary School Mcdade Elementary School Greeley Elementary School Thurgood Marshall Elementary Aviston Elementary School

High Schools