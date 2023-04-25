New Ranking Predicts Most Popular Baby Names for Illinois in 2023

Baby names are a topic of much discussion for parents-to-be, but whether you're looking for classic or trendy, or even celebrity-level uniqueness, some names are more-often selected than others.

And in Illinois, it turns out things may differ from the rest of the country - at least according to a new prediction.

Names.org released its list of the most popular baby names for 2023, including a list specifically for Illinois. The ranking was based on Social Security Administration data on births within the last five years and interest on the company's website.

"Because Social Security can take quite a while to compile data on the most popular baby names for each year, we've used data on the actual births in recent years to predict the most popular baby names of 2023," the company said.

According to the list, Noah ranked as the top name for boys in Illinois, followed by Oliver and Liam. New in this year's ranking, however, was the name Jack.

For girls, Olivia, Emma and Amelia made up the top names.

According to the company, seven of Illinois' top 10 names for boys were also listed on the top 10 nationally, but three were unique to the state. Those names included Mateo, Jack and Alexander.

For girls, only one name on the list wasn't also ranked nationally and that was Camila.

See the top 10 names for each below:

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Illinois in 2023:

Noah Oliver Liam Benjamin Henry Theodore Mateo William Jack Alexander

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Illinois in 2023:

Olivia Emma Amelia Charlotte Sophia Ava Camila Isabella Evelyn Mia

See the full list of top 50 names here.