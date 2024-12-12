New Illinois law could impact your job searches in 2025

If you’re looking for a new job next year, a new Illinois law may add a new wrinkle to that employment search.

Under the provisions of HB 3129, which amended the state’s Equal Pay Act, most Illinois-based businesses will be required to include information on pay scale and benefits on job listings beginning on Jan. 1.

According to the law, the requirement will apply to all companies with at least 15 employees.

The requirement will also apply to third-party websites and other outlets that announce, post, or otherwise publicize job listings.

According to the law, employers must also preserve records that document their pay scale and the benefits of any position offered, with civil penalties possible for companies that fail to comply with the terms of the legislation.

Illinois is not the first state to implement similar legislation. According to ADP, a company specializing in payroll and HR services, California and Washington both have laws requiring that job listings include information on pay scale and benefits. Other states, including Colorado, Connecticut and Maryland, have laws requiring employers to provide information on pay and benefits upon request during the interview process.

More information on the terms of the legislation can be found on the Illinois General Assembly’s website.