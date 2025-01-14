A new bill could increase the age requirement for Illinois seniors to retake a behind-the-wheel drivers test.

Right now, Illinois seniors need to retake a driving test at 79 years old. The new proposal would push the age to 87.

The Road Safety & Fairness Act (HB 1226) was introduced for consideration by the Illinois General Assembly during the current spring session this week and is sponsored by State Sen. Ram Villivalam and State Rep. Jay Hoffman.

The bill was drafted by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias alongside AARP Illinois.

"Age alone does not necessarily determine if someone should or should not have a license," Giannoulias said Tuesday. "It's up to all of us to treat seniors fairly. ... This is the safest category of drivers in the state of Illinois."

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, in 2023 the crash rate for drivers 75 years and older in Illinois was lower than any other age group of legal drivers.

Last year Giannoulias said 55,000 seniors 79 and older retook a driving exam, and only 97 of them failed and had a license revoked. That's 0.17 percent.

"Our members believe the policy to be discriminatory," said AARP Illinois State Director Philippe Largent. "The right to drive should be based on ability, not on age.”

Drivers 79 and 80 who need to renew their license will still need to visit a DMV facility and take a vision test.

The bill goes beyond expanding age requirements.

Illinois is currently one of five states that does not allow immediate family to report a relative's unsafe driving.

"Under the current system, if someone calls the Secretary of State's Office and says, 'My grandfather has dementia and routinely gets into fender benders and hits the garage when he parks the car,' we're unable to do anything about it," Giannoulias said.

The bill, if passed, would change that and allow immediate family to formally file a report to the Secretary of State's Office. The medical review board would then reach out to the driver, who would have 30 days to provide medical information.

"This legislation would allow family members who have the best line of sight into a person's cognitive state to report those concerns and enable action," Giannoulias said.

He believes the added provision will help pass The Road Safety & Fairness Act with bipartisan support.