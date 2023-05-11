New Glarus Captures Gold Medal at World Beer Cup  

Famed Wisconsin brewery New Glarus has been internationally-recognized for one of its offerings, securing a gold medal in the 2023 World Beer Cup.

The brewery, which famously only sells its products in the state of Wisconsin, announced Thursday that it had captured a gold medal for its ‘Vintage 22’ beer at this year’s event.

The beer is described as a “traditional Belgian Lambic,” and features a blend of aged and fresh blonde sour beer blends.

If you want to get your hands on Vintage 22 however, you’d better be prepared to drive, as it’s only being sold at the brewery’s Beer Depot:

Today the New Glarus Brewing Company won a Gold Medal at the prestigious World Beer Cup for Vintage 22. This traditional Belgian Lambic is a blend of young and old blonde sour beers. Vintage 22 is still available only in the Beer Depot at the brewery in New Glarus, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/5zJon6UX7h — New Glarus Brewery (@newglarusbrew) May 11, 2023

New Glarus is located in southwestern Wisconsin, approximately 150 miles from the city of Chicago.

The company’s most famous beer is arguably Spotted Cow, with a wide number of varieties that can only be purchased within the state of Wisconsin.

The brewery hadn’t won a medal at the World Beer Cup in nearly 20 years, with its last win a bronze medal for its Enigma beer at the 2004 event.

Its Hometown Blonde won a bronze medal in 2002, and its Belgian Red Wisconsin Cherry won a silver medal in 1996.

The Raspberry Tart beer captured the brewery’s only other gold medal in 2000.

The World Beer Cup is held annually in conjunction with the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America, according to its website.

There are more than 100 style categories, and gold, silver and bronze medals can be awarded.