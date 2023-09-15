Nearly 16,000 ComEd customers affected by power outages

Sudden power outages in the Chicago area affected thousands of residents Friday afternoon, particularly on the Southwest Side of Chicago and nearby suburbs, according to ComEd.

Despite the picture-perfect September weather Friday, 15,930 ComEd customers were without power as of 3:52 p.m. local time, according to the company's outages dashboard.

Though outages are seen scattered throughout the area, the majority of the customers affected are on Chicago's Far Southwest Side and nearby suburbs, with the Washington Heights, Roseland and Beverly communities looking to be particularly impacted.

The source of the power outage is currently unknown, though residents affected can report their outage or view an outage map here.

There is currently no further information.