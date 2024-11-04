NBCU Local Chicago earns 11 Midwest Emmy Awards. See the full list

NBC 5 Chicago (WMAQ), Telemundo Chicago (WSNS) and NBC Sports Chicago – earned 11 Emmy Awards from the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for the 2023-24 television season. The 66th annual ceremonies were held this past Saturday (Nov. 2) at the Swissotel in downtown Chicago.

In addition, NBC 5 Chicago (WMAQ) recently earned a National Emmy Award in the “Outstanding Regional Documentary” category for its acclaimed presentation, The Lost Story of Emmett Till: Then and Now. The documentary examined how the corruption surrounding the 1955 murder of Chicago teenager Emmett Till helped shape the modern Civil Rights Movement. The documentary was produced by NBCU Local Chicago’s Marion Brooks, DS Shin, Lauren Stauffer, Lisa Balde, and Akemi Harrison.

“We are truly honored to receive these local and national recognitions from our peers in the industry,” said Kevin Cross, president and general manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “I am also proud of our NBC Sports Chicago team for closing out an incredible 20-year run with a station excellence honor. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication our entire staff delivers on a daily basis.”

Please note NBCU Local Chicago’s Emmy Award (Chicago/Midwest Chapter) winners for the 2023-24 television season below:

Category #102: Outstanding Achievement for Sports Excellence

NBC Sports Chicago:John Schippman, VP of Content, Sports. NBC Sports Chicago

Category #211: Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Crime/Justice

Left for Dead: Bennett Haeberle, Reporter; Shelby Bremer, Nathan Halder, Producers. WMAQ

Category #218: Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Societal Concerns

They're Showing Up Sick : Bennett Haeberle, Producer; Lisa Capitanini, Katy Smyser, Lauren Stauffer, Producers; Nathan Halder, Photojournalist; Richard Moy, Editor. WMAQ

: Bennett Haeberle, Producer; Lisa Capitanini, Katy Smyser, Lauren Stauffer, Producers; Nathan Halder, Photojournalist; Richard Moy, Editor. Tren de Aragua en Chicago: Mariana Reyes, Reporter; Phillip Sierra, Producer; Casey Mitchell, Raul Quiñones, Photographers/Editors; Ademar Dona, Photographer. WSNS

Category #220: Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Diversity/Equity/Inclusion

Closing the Books: Bennett Haeberle, Reporter; Nathan Halder, Abra Richardson, Katy Smyser, Lauren Stauffer, Producers. WMAQ

Category #401: Outstanding Achievement for Documentary - Cultural

Desde Cero: The Migrant Journey in Chicago: DS Shin, Producer; Ivon Espitia, Sandra Torres, Reporters/Producers; Lisa Balde, Lisa Capitanini, Bennett Haeberle, Akemi Harrison, Producers. WMAQ

Category #408: Outstanding Achievement for Public Affairs Program - Single Program/Series

Global Climate, Local Impact Part 1 : Kate Chappell, Reporter; Mike McGovern, Sebastian Torres, Producers. WMAQ

: Kate Chappell, Reporter; Mike McGovern, Sebastian Torres, Producers. Celebrando el Orgullo: Alfonso Gutierrez, Executive Producer/Host; Raul Quiñones, Producer; Mariana Reyes, Reporter/Host; Iris Berrios, Jorge DeSantiago, Reporters; Jose Aguilar, Sergio Ceballos, Casey Mitchell, Sebastian Torres, Co-Producers. WSNS

Category #416/#417: Outstanding Achievement for Human Interest - Short and Long Form Content

Guadalupe Special: Alfonso Gutierrez, Executive Producer/Host; Scott Peters, Raul Quiñones, Producers; Casey Mitchell, Co-Producer; Jorge DeSantiago, Hernan Fratto, Correspondents; Ana Méndez, Jazive Pérez, Correspondents/Producers. WSNS

Category #418: Outstanding Achievement for Lifestyle - Short and Long Form Content

Chicagoland's Best Bites: Steve Dolinsky, Host/Producer. WMAQ

Category #606: Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Talent: Reporter - Investigative