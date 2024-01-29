NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago to commemorate Black History Month

Beginning Jan. 30, NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s trio of properties -- NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago -- will commemorate Black History Month with a robust lineup of dedicated content, including profiles on local business and civic leaders who are not only making an impact in their respective communities, but a deeper impact focused on societal change and awareness.

In addition, NBCU Local Chicago will provide expanded digital coverage celebrating Black History Month, which will include videos of all feature stories that can be viewed 24/7 on any device at NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com and NBCSportsChicago.com.

“In conjunction with NBCUniversal’s ‘Discover Black Heritage’ campaign, we are proud to share new stories celebrating the achievements and impact of Chicago’s Black community across our three local properties,” Kevin Cross, president and general manager for NBCUniversal Local Chicago, said in a statement. “It is our responsibility to educate our viewers on the progress and continued challenges of our diverse community, which is a year-round focus for our entire team.”

Please note NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s “Discover Black Heritage” featured content details below:

NBC 5 CHICAGO

Tuesday, January 30 – Common discusses new book at Chicago Public Library

Chicago-born musical artist, actor, activist and Oscar/Grammy/Emmy award winner Common will chat with NBC 5 News arts & entertainment reporter LeeAnn Trotter about his new mental & physical wellness book, And Then We Rise: A Guide To Loving And Taking Care of Self.

Thursday, February 1 – Erik Blome, renowned sculptor of African-American art

Charlie Wojciechowski profiles Eric Blome of Woodstock, Ill., the distinguished sculptor of the Jean Baptiste Point du Sable statue on the Michigan Ave. bridge. Blome discusses his passion in honoring African-American leaders and difference makers through his art.

Thursday, February 1 – The Food Guy visits Cleo’s Southern Cuisine in Bronzeville

On this edition of “The Food Guy,” Steve Dolinsky heads to Cleo’s Southern Cuisine in Bronzeville to sample the expanding restaurant’s acclaimed southern-style offerings, which are drawing in massive crowds throughout the city and suburbs. NOTE: “The Food Guy” airs Thursday nights on NBC 5 News at 10pm.

Friday, February 2 – ‘Faith Ringgold: American People’ MCA exhibit

Chicago Today co-host Cortney Hall visits Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) for an in-depth tour of legendary artist Faith Ringgold’s “American People” exhibit. An artist, author, educator and organizer, Ringgold is one of the most influential cultural figures of her generation, with a career linking the multidisciplinary practices of the Harlem Renaissance to the political art of young Black artists working today.NOTE: Chicago Today airs Friday mornings on NBC 5 Chicago at 11:30 AM.

Friday, February 2 – Local Olympians give back to the community

Alex Maragos profiles two local Olympians who excel beyond their respective sports and give back to their communities. Lincolnwood native Jewell Loyd is already an Olympic gold medalist and WNBA All-Star, who also uses her platform to push for greater awareness and acceptance of people with dyslexia. Team USA Triple Jumper Tori Franklin, born in Evanston and raised in Downers Grove, is a 3x national indoor champion who recently started a non-profit called Live Happii, empowering youth through travel, mental wellness and movement.

Monday, February 5 – Historian Glennette Tilley Turner discusses her new book

Chicago Today co-hosts Cortney Hall & Matt Rodrigues speak to renowned author, historian and Wheaton native Glennette Tilley Turner about her new book A Man Called Horse,as well as her recent Lifetime Achievement recognition from the Illinois State Historical Society for her standout, historical research of the Underground Railroad. NOTE: Chicago Today airs Monday mornings on NBC 5 Chicago at 11:45 AM.

Monday, February 5 – The birthplace of Black History Month

LeeAnn Trotter will take viewers on a guided tour of the famed Wabash YMCA (a.k.a. the “Wabash Y”) on Chicago’s southside, a venue where the origins of Black History Month were created in the early 1900s.

Tuesday, February 6 – Underground Railroad Task Force

NBC 5 Chicago’s Mary Ann Ahern will deliver a special feature on the recent findings of the Illinois Underground Railroad Task Force. The Illinois Underground Railroad Task Force was created through Senate Bill 1623 last year with a goal of developing a statewide plan to connect existing local projects and new projects to create a cohesive statewide history of the Underground Railroad in Illinois, while bringing forth new educational and tourism opportunities.

Wednesday, February 7 – Robin Rue Simmons, founder, FirstRepair non-profit

Cortney Hall & Matt Rodrigues will hold an in-depth discussion with local/national reparations awareness leader Robin Rue Simmons. Simmons, founder of the non-profit organization FirstRepair, will discuss the importance of breaking down and educating the masses on the topic of reparations. NOTE: Chicago Today airs Wednesday mornings on NBC 5 Chicago at 11:45 AM.

Thursday, February 8 – Evanston reparations program

NBC 5 Chicago’s Christian Farr takes a deep dive into Evanston’s current reparations program via discussions with local organizers, along the detailing evidence if the program is effective in its goal of aiding local residents of need.

Tuesday, February 13 – Jonathan Eig discusses new MLK biography

Jonathan Eig, acclaimed biographer and author of King, A Life, joins Cortney Hall & Matt Rodrigues in studio to discuss his landmark MLK biography, which was named one of the “Ten Best Books of 2023” by The Washington Post. NOTE: Chicago Today airs Tuesday mornings on NBC 5 Chicago at 11:45 AM.

Tuesday, February 13 – Chicago’s Hip Hop Museum

NBC 5 Chicago anchor/reporter Evrod Cassimy takes viewers on a walk-through of the Chicago Hip Hop Heritage Museum. Located in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, the Hip Hop Heritage Museum opened in the summer of 2021 and focuses on celebrating and honoring the community that nurtured collective talents and creative energies with the elements of Hip Hop.

Thursday, February 15 – Ayodele Drum & Dance

LeeAnn Trotter visits with Chicago’s multi-talented Ayodele Drum & Dance team. Ayodele, a Yoruba word meaning “joy in the home,” is a diverse sister-circle of performing artists committed to studying and performing drum and dance as a wellness modality. More than twenty artists perform African drum and dance to educate and motivate young women and children through performances and enhanced community engagement.

Tuesday, February 20 – Little Black Pearl Workshop

The Little Black Pearl workshop has been a fixture in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood and is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024. LeeAnn Trotter visits the esteemed arts center that continues to transform the lives of Chicago’s inner-city youth and their families.

PLEASE NOTE: Unless noted otherwise, all NBC 5 Chicago “Discover Black Heritage” feature stories will air during NBC 5 News at 6pm CT. In addition, viewers can also watch NBC 5 News on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Link on how to find each here: http://nbcchi.com/SCIhuKM. Fans can also watch NBC 5 News on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

Telemundo Chicago’s nightly news program, Noticiero Telemundo Chicago, will also deliver dedicated “Discover Black Heritage” content over the next month including the following highlighted feature stories (airdates TBD):

Afro-Cuban business owner guides young Latino entrepreneurs – Noticiero Telemundo Chicago profiles Clemente Nicado, an award-winning journalist who helped launch Chicago’s first daily Hispanic newspaper, Hoy, is the founder of Nicado Publishing Co. and its acclaimed publication Negocios Now, which is committed to guiding and aiding Hispanic entrepreneurs of all ages.

National Museum of Mexican Art – Noticiero Telemundo Chicago puts a spotlight on the acclaimed public venue’s new program geared towards enhancing the creative skills of emerging Afro-Latino artists.

NBC SPORTS CHICAGO

Throughout the month of February, NBC Sports Chicago will showcase “Discover Black Heritage” content and conversation on a number of its live programs, including Coors Light Bulls Pregame Live (feat. Jason Goff, Kendall Gill and Will Perdue), Blackhawks Pregame Live presented by Toyota (feat. Pat Boyle, Tony Granato and Caley Chelios) and Football Night in Chicago (feat. Laurence Holmes, David Haugh and Ruthie Polinsky). Additional “Discover Black Heritage” content will also be featured Sunday nights at 10:30 PM on NBC 5 Chicago’s weekly sports roundup, Sports Sunday (feat. Leila Rahimi and Mike Berman).