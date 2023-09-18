NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Chicago, IL (September 18, 2023) – Coming off this weekend’s live broadcast of the “26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade” on Telemundo Chicago, NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s trio of properties -- NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, and NBC Sports Chicago -- will deliver even more dedicated “Hispanic Heritage Month” content, including profiles on local Hispanic leaders and businesses, features on healthcare advocacy and advancement, education, arts & entertainment, sports, cultural legacy, and much more.

In addition, NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will provide expanded digital coverage celebrating “Hispanic Heritage Month,” which will include videos of all features stories that can be viewed 24/7 on any device at NBCChicago.com & TelemundoChicago.com.

“In conjunction with NBCUniversal’s ‘Be the Next Story Told’ Hispanic Heritage Month campaign, we couldn’t be prouder to tell our local stories, which showcase the very best of Chicago’s Hispanic community across our three local properties,” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “We kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month in a very special way this past weekend with Telemundo Chicago’s exclusive, live broadcast of the ‘26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade’ and it is our honor and responsibility to continue to put a spotlight on the achievements and progression of our local Hispanic community all year round.”

Please note NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s “Hispanic Heritage Month” featured content details below:

NBC 5 CHICAGO

Tuesday, September 19 – entre horizontes

NBC 5 News arts & entertainment reporter LeeAnn Trotter will take viewers to the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) for a feature on its popular exhibit, entre horizontes: Art and Activism Between Chicago and Puerto Rico, which examines the intersection of art and social justice movements of the Puerto Rican diaspora between Chicago and Puerto Rico.

Thursday, September 21 – La Herradura de Joliet

Chicago Today hosts Cortney Hall & Matt Rodrigues head to the rodeo at Rancho La Herradura in Joliet, where they’ll meet The Escaramuza Team Las Rosas De Rosario (the Mexican Side Saddle Girls) for a closer look at Mexican culture and its time-honored traditions.

Tuesday, September 26 – Chicago Latino Dance Festival

LeeAnn Trotter visits the International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago for a behind-the-scenes look at its first-ever “Chicago Latino Dance Festival,” a four-week celebration highlighting Iberoamerican dance and Chicago’s thriving dance scene.

Thursday, September 28 – Chef Natalia Boa

NBC 5’s Natalie Martinez visits with Chef Natalia Boa, and if you don’t know this Chicagoan’s name yet, you likely will very soon. Boa has recently made appearances on Food Network and HBO Max and is currently working on a cookbook. Boa is proud of her Puerto Rican roots and they are evident in everything she does. As part of Martinez’ chat with Boa, viewers will be treated to the making of one of Boa’s favorite dishes.

Tuesday, October 3 – Raising Bilingual Children

NBC 5/Telemundo Chicago’s Sandra Torres takes an in-depth look at the growing trend of Spanish being the “second” language in Hispanic U.S. households. As more parents are looking to raise their children in a bilingual home, Torres speaks with parents, business owners, and speech therapists to learn more about this trend and its evolution.

Thursday, October 5 – Latina Equal Pay Day

NBC 5’s PJ Randhawa will look into the wage gap between Latina workers and non-Hispanic men. Latina workers make about 53 cents on the dollar compared to white male workers, which is lower than the wage gap faced by any other ethnic group. Randhawa explores the impact of this gap in her interview with a Latina worker struggling to make ends meet.

Tuesday, October 10 – First Latina Breast Cancer Clinic

Dr. Claudia Téllez has been advocating for Latinas suffering from breast cancer for years and, earlier this month, she opened up Northwestern’s first Latina Breast Cancer Clinic. Natalie Martinez highlights the importance of Dr. Téllez’ monumental breast cancer healthcare achievement and her valiant efforts to help Latinas who may not have the resources to treat it.

Thursday, October 12 – Taco Sur

On this edition of “The Food Guy,” Steve Dolinsky takes viewers to Little Village and its relatively new taqueria, Taco Sur. Corn tortillas, three salsas, birria, and tacos Al pastor among other items are all made in-house. Taco Sur proudly models itself after the taquerias of Tijuana.

PLEASE NOTE: NBC 5 Chicago’s “Hispanic Heritage Month” stories will air during NBC 5 News editions at 4, 5 and 6pm CT. In addition, viewers can also watch NBC 5 News on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on Roku, Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play and Amazon Fire TV. Link on how to find each here: http://nbcchi.com/SCIhuKM. Fans can also watch NBC 5 News on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

In addition to its live production of this year’s “26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade,” along withfeature stories on Mexican Independence and Central American countries’ independence, Noticiero Telemundo Chicago viewers will also be treated to the following features during “Hispanic Heritage Month”:

Medical Organization for the Latino Advancement (MOLA) - MOLA is a non-profit based in Chicago and dedicated to increasing the number of Latinx healthcare professionals, doctors, nurses, and researchers in the United States. Noticiero Telemundo Chicago highlights the achievements of this organization and their VII symposium set to take place the second week of October at RUSH University.

Hispanic Public Art and Urban Beautification – Noticiero Telemundo Chicago puts a spotlight on public art projects in Hispanic neighborhoods celebrating culture, history, and identity, along with its positive impact on community pride and revitalization.

Sports Stars: Hispanic Influence in Chicago Sports - Noticiero Telemundo Chicago spotlights Hispanic athletes who have excelled in Chicago sports. Among the interviews include a chat with 2005 White Sox World Series championship manager/current NBC Sports Chicago studio analyst Ozzie Guillen, who discusses the decades of impact Latino athletes have had on Chicago's sports scene.

Hispanic Cultural Legacy in Chicago Schools - Noticiero Telemundo Chicago explores the influence of the Latino culture on Chicago's education system, including highlighting teachers and students who actively promote their proud heritage and history in their schools.

NBC SPORTS CHICAGO

On Saturday, September 30, NBC Sports Chicago will carry the White Sox hosting the San Diego Padres on “Hispanic Heritage Night” at Guaranteed Rate Field. Coverage begins with White Sox Pregame Live at 5:30 PM CT featuring hosts Chuck Garfien and Ozzie Guillen. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 PM. Coverage highlights will include “Hispanic Heritage Night” celebratory event footage in and outside of the ballpark throughout the evening’s telecast, along with special guest interviews.