NBC 5 Chicago to present Global Climate, Local Impact: Part 2

In advance of Earth Day 2024, NBC 5 Chicago will present a new, half-hour, second part Global Climate, Local Impact special spotlighting four Illinois cities – O’Fallon, Evanston, Naperville and Chicago – detailing their innovative efforts in addressing the current effects surrounding global climate changes.

Premiering Saturday, April 20 at 6:30 PM CT on NBC 5 Chicago, Global Climate, Local Impact: Part 2 will be hosted by NBC 5 News anchor/reporter Kate Chappell who will provide viewers with an in-depth look at how these four Illinois cities are mitigating the effects of climate change featuring on-site reports & exclusive interviews with city officials, climate/sustainability managers and local residents.

Please note Global Climate, Local Impact: Part 2 segment details below:

SEGMENT I: O’Fallon – Located 17 miles east of St. Louis, Mo., residents of the town of O’Fallon, Ill. (population est. 32,325) have welcomed the “15-minute city” concept. This novel idea, originally conceived in Paris, France, is an urban planning concept where neighborhoods provide residents with the basic necessities of life - shops, schools, parks, leisure options, church, health care - all within a 15-minute radius by foot or bike. O’Fallon residents are already embracing the “fewer cars, less emissions” mindset.

SEGMENT II: Evanston – Residents of Chicago’s closest northern suburb are focused on making their city more environmentally friendly and are determined to have their city officials do more. Chappell speaks with Mayor Daniel Biss on the successes and challenges surrounding Evanston’s incentive programs encouraging residents to become more “green.”

SEGMENT III: Naperville – Known as one of most solar energy-focused cities in the nation, Naperville currently has over 600 individual solar installations with the goal of increasing that footprint even further in the near future. Naperville also operates its own electric utility and prides itself on being one of the first locally-operated utilities in the nation to employ a conservation voltage reduction system.

SEGMENT IV: Chicago – The City of Chicago continues its mission to be a global climate leader, which includes a deep emphasis on equity regarding the disproportionate impacts on the city’s low-income communities. Viewers will hear directly from city officials on how they are updating the existing 2008 climate action plan to better align with today’s standards.

In addition to Chappell’s self-produced segment reports, Global Climate, Local Impact: Part 2 was photographed/edited by NBC 5 Chicago’s Michael McGovern.

You can watch the trailer for Global Climate, Local Impact Part 2 on the NBC Chicago app.

Global Climate, Local Impact: Part One can be viewed HERE.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR VIEWERS: In addition to traditional cable/satellite viewing options, fans can also view Global Climate, Local Impact: Part 2 on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel, which is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.

Links on how to locate the special can be found here. Viewers can also watch this special on the NBC Chicago app.