Watch: ‘Global Climate, Local Impact' looks at climate change's impact on Illinois

A new NBC Chicago special illustrates the challenges posed to the state of Illinois by global climate change.

The “Global Climate, Local Impact” special, hosted by Kate Chappell, highlights recent stories related to climate change, and how they’re affecting the state of Illinois and its residents.

Whether it’s increased risk of severe weather and tornadoes, or droughts that could hamper the region’s agricultural industry, climate change poses real concerns to residents of the state, and the special delves into the topic in a deep way.

Here are the four parts of the special:

