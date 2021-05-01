Navy Pier's Phased Reopening Continues With Fireworks Saturday

After remaining closed since Labor Day 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Navy Pier began its phased reopening plan Friday, welcoming visitors back to the iconic Chicago attraction.

The initial phase started on Friday restoring public access to the following areas: parking garages at Navy Pier, Polk Bros Park, Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion, the pier's North and South docks, Pier Park, select rides and attractions, East End Plaza, tour boats and cruises, the new Sable hotel, and select restaurants at limited capacity.

In celebration of the reopening, Navy Pier will also host a 10-minute fireworks show every Saturday in May beginning this weekend. The shows are set to start at 9 p.m., and guests will be allowed to watch the displays from Navy Pier's open spaces.

The first fireworks display on May 1 will be dedicated to healthcare workers and frontline workers, Navy Pier representatives said, "in honor of their hard work, sacrifice, and dedication to helping our community navigate the ongoing pandemic."

"Following Navy Pier’s longest closure in recent history, we are anxious to reopen our spaces and safely welcome guests back to the Pier," Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner said in a statement, adding, "With mass vaccination rollouts now underway, we are eager to help guests safely reconnect to Chicago and its most treasured experiences, and remain committed to helping revive the city and region."

During the initial phase of reopening, Navy Pier will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The following restaurants and attractions will be open as part of the initial reopening phase, according to Navy Pier: Billy Goat Tavern, Giordano’s, Harry Caray’s Tavern, Margaritaville, Odyssey, Offshore Rooftop and Bar, Shoreline Sightseeing, Seadog, Sable at Navy Pier, Sable's restaurant Lirica, the Centennial Wheel, Pepsi Wave Swinger and Carousel.

New rides will open in "the coming weeks," and the rest of Navy Pier will reopen "sometime in May."

"Upon reopening, guests can expect the same level of heightened public health and safety measures as last summer," the statement read. "In addition, Navy Pier has gone above and beyond to ensure that its safety practices are of the highest standard."

Guests will be required to wear a face mark at all times and encouraged to keep a six-foot distance between others not in the same party. All Pier Park rides and attractions will operate at a limited capacity and will be cleaned after each use, according to Navy Pier.