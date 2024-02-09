National Pizza Day: How and where to get free pizza and deals

Chicagoans are known for their passion for pizza and pizza lovers across the area will be able to get free and discounted pizzas at many popular restaurants for National Pizza Day.

Take a look at these 18 restaurants that will be offering deals for the za holiday:

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s is offering a $9.99 whole pizza when using code Pizza24 at checkout. This deal includes eight free breadsticks. The offer is only available on Feb. 9 and is valid for dine-in, carry-out and delivery.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is offering a deal from now to Feb. 11 to use code HALFOFF when ordering online to get 50% off of a large pizza.

CiCi’s

Get two large one-topping pizzas and a party pack of cinnamon rolls or garlic cheesy bread when ordering online or through the CiCi’s app.

Home Run Inn

Customers who order an extra-large pizza for dine-in or carry-out will get a free 12-inch frozen Classic Cheese or sausage pizza.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza offers its Pizzoli, a pizza/stromboli handheld hybrid, for $5.99 when customers use the code PIZZOLI at checkout. Customers can also get $3 off any specialty pizza by using code SPECIAL3 at checkout.

Papa Murphy’s

Customers who order online will receive 25% off their order when using code NPD24 at checkout.

Round Table

Round Table is offering large Double Play Pepperoni pizzas for $22.99. Customers should use code DOUBLEPLAY at checkout to get this deal.

Domino’s

Customers can get a mix-and-match deal for $6.99 and a carryout deal that features a one-topping pizza, dips and twists, or eight wings for $7.99 on National Pizza Day.

Godfather’s Pizza

Get two pizzas for just $30 at participating locations.

Grimaldi’s

Customers who sign up for the Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Rewards app will get a free appetizer.

Little Caesars

Customers can get a Slices-N-Stix deal starting at $6.99 on National Pizza Day. If they want to add Crazy Cheesy bread to any order above $10, they can get the bread for just $0.99 with code 99CRAZY until March 3.

Mazzio’s Italian Eatery

Customers can order two medium, one topping pizzas for $7.99 each.

Old Chicago Pizza

On National Pizza Day, customers can get $5 off their first order of $25 or more when they download the Old Chicago Pizza app.

Papa Gino’s

Join Papa Gino’s text program and get a free small cheese pizza with a drink purchase. Text PIZZA2 to 40518. Customers can also get two large traditional cheese pizzas and a 2-liter drink for $29.99 with code 9463.

Pizza Hut

Customers can get two or more Pizza Hut favorites for $7 or try a new Pizza Hut Melt for $6.99.

Pizza Patrón

On National Pizza Day, customers can get a free large one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large specialty pizza when they sign up for Pizza Patrón’s loyalty program.

Toppers

Customers can choose from a large Stinger Pizza for $11.99 or pick two or more from a list of a large three-topping pizza, house pizza, triple Topperstix or a pound of boneless wings.

Main Event

On National Pizza Day, customers can order the Food & Fun Combo to enjoy a personal pizza and a game card starting at $19.99.

Looking for pizza but not on National Pizza Day?

You can preorder Professor Pizza’s toast pizza for your Superbowl party this Sunday.

To see more pizza deals in Chicago, click here.