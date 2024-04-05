The tasty holiday of National Deep Dish Day is upon us, and several Chicago pizza joints are offering up deals to celebrate.

Here's short list of specials to help you pig out on some deep dish pie (and no, it's not too early for pizza):

Lou Malnati's

Not only did the iconic Chicago pizza joint debut a new "Hot Honey Pizza" on Friday, it also announced new offers and contests in honor of National Deep Dish Pizza Day.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

As part of the pizza celebration, from April 5-11, Lou Malnati's will surprise 7,000 lucky carryout or delivery customers with a free small Lou's x Mike's Hot Honey Deep Dish Pizza, the pizza restuarant said.

Lou Malnati's will also offer some lucky customers the chance to win free pizza for a year. Pizza lovers can enter the contest here.

Uno's Pizzeria & Grill

In celebration of National Deep Dish Pizza Day, the restuarant that "invented deep dish pizza over 75 years ago" is offering a buy one, get one deal on pizzas to go.

The offer is good through Friday.

Giordano's

Giordano's just happens to be celebrating its 50th anniversary as National Deep Dish Day continues.

According to the restuarant, Giordano's is offering 50 percent off all pizzas every Tuesday through May 28. The offer is good for dine-in pizza at any Giordano's restuarant.

Tastes of Chicago

The company that ships classic Chicago food nationwide is offering $15 off select Lou Malnati's pizza packs. Offer is good on Friday only, officials said.