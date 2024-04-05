One of Chicago's most iconic pizza restaurants just dropped a new pie.

Friday, Lou Malnati's announced a new, "Hot Honey Pizza" as part of a collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey.

"It’s Chicago’s take on pizza’s hottest condiment, featuring Lou Malnati’s legendary deep dish crust and other Chicago-y toppings, topped with cupped pepperoni to catch a generous drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey," the announcement said. "It’s sweet, it’s spicy ... it’s your new favorite pizza."

The pizza comes in both deep dish and thin crust, and features sausage, cured pepperoni, giardiniera, and Mike's Hot Honey. The collaboration also offers hot honey wings, available traditional or boneless.

The items are only available for a limited time, the announcement added.

The new collaboration comes on perhaps the tastiest Chicago holiday of the year: National Deep Dish Pizza Day. As part of the pizza celebration, from April 5-11, Lou Malnati's will surprise 7,000 lucky carryout or delivery customers with a free small Lou's x Mike's Hot Honey Deep Dish Pizza.

Lou Malnati's will also offer some lucky customers the chance to win free pizza for a year. Pizza lovers can enter the contest here.