National Burrito Day: 3 Restaurants Offering Burrito Deals

Thursday marks National Burrito Day, the unofficial holiday offering a chance for burrito lovers to score deals and even freebies from some of their favorite restaurants.

Here are three restaurants offering Burrito Day deals.

Chipotle: The popular chain is giving away 10,000 burritos to customers on April 6 via social media. Customers need to monitor the company's Twitter account for codes throughout the day, and then text one of those codes to 888-222 for a chance to win a free burrito. Chipotle is also offering free delivery for online orders with the code "DELIVER."

Moe's Southwest Grill: Moe's operates 628 locations across the U.S., including in Illinois and Illinois, and is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on Thursday where customers can get a second burrito for 50% off.

Taco Bell: This fast-food chain is offering a free Grilled Cheese Burrito if you spend $20+ through the restaurant's app. For delivery, customers can get any free burrito through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and Grubhub with a $20+ purchase.