How To Get Free Chipotle On National Burrito Day

Happy National Burrito Day!

If you're in the mood to celebrate, Chipotle Mexican Grill has you covered. The popular chain restaurant is giving away 10,000 free burritos in honor of the holiday.

To qualify, follow @ChipotleTweets on Twitter. The restaurant will post codes for followers to use throughout the day. Users should then text those codes to 888-222 for a chance to get a free burrito, according to a press release.

Chipotle is also celebrating today with a $0 delivery fee for orders placed via their app and at Chipotle.com. To take advantage of this deal, customers can use the promo code “DELIVER” all day on April 6th.

To learn more about Chipotle's National Burrito Day deals, see their website.