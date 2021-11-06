Naperville Student Among Victims Killed in ‘Astroworld' Tragedy

One of the victims killed in a “mass casualty event” at the Astroworld music festival in Houston was a college student from suburban Naperville, school officials confirmed Saturday evening.

Franco Patino, a 21-year-old student, was among eight people killed at the festival. At least 25 others were hospitalized following the incident, which occurred Friday night.

According to Houston police, crowds began to gather at approximately 9 p.m. for a performance by rapper and festival-founder Travis Scott.

Concertgoers pushed toward the front of the stage prior to the start of the show, leading to panic and injuries. The mayhem continued to escalate until 9:38 p.m., when a “mass casualty incident” was triggered, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña.

The cause of death has not yet been released for the eight victims.

According to the school, Patino was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, and was active in multiple groups on campus. He was also a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and was a senior with a major in mechanical engineering technology.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Franco’s and Parker’s families, friend, professors and our campus community,” officials said in a statement.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 27, with a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old also being killed in the incident.

Travis Scott, who launched the festival in 2018, said he was “absolutely devastated” by the tragedy.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into this tragic loss of life,” he said. “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

Approximately 50,000 people were expected to attend the festival, with the second day of the festival canceled on Saturday after the stampede.