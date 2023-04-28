Naperville Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Lightning in Florida

A 33-year-old Naperville man was seriously injured after being struck by lightning in Florida Thursday morning, officials said.

Officials in Panama City Beach said that officers responded to a lightning strike incident at the City Pier shortly after 11:50 a.m., located along the shores of the Gulf of Mexico.

First responders discovered a 33-year-old man, later revealed to be from Naperville, receiving CPR from a bystander. The man's identity was not released by officials.

The man was quickly transported to a local hospital for treatment, where his current condition is unknown.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There is currently no further information.