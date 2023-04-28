Naperville

Naperville Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Lightning in Florida

By Peter Marzano

A 33-year-old Naperville man was seriously injured after being struck by lightning in Florida Thursday morning, officials said.

Officials in Panama City Beach said that officers responded to a lightning strike incident at the City Pier shortly after 11:50 a.m., located along the shores of the Gulf of Mexico.

First responders discovered a 33-year-old man, later revealed to be from Naperville, receiving CPR from a bystander. The man's identity was not released by officials.

The man was quickly transported to a local hospital for treatment, where his current condition is unknown.

There is currently no further information.

