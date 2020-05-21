coronavirus illinois

Naperville Family Mourns Loss of Couple Married 71 Years After Battle With COVID-19

A third family member contracted the coronavirus, but has since recovered

By Michelle Relerford

A Naperville family is mourning the loss of a couple married more than 70 years that died within two days of each other after battling COVID-19.

Harilal Thakkar, 90, and his wife, Padmaben, 87, were married for 71 years and passed away earlier this week.

“My grandparents were humble. They were selfless,” said granddaughter Julie Thakkar, whom they helped raise. “They were a power couple and they went out of their way to help others.”

The Thakkar’s immigrated from India in the 1980s and worked and raised four children and two grandchildren in Naperville. At one point, 16 family members and three different generations lived under their roof as they helped their relatives start their lives in the United States.

“This is definitely devastating and a big loss for our family, but I don’t think my grandparents would have been happy living without each other,” Julie Thakkar said.

Harilal Thakkar was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and spent weeks on a ventilator at Edward Hospital before passing away on Sunday. Padmaben Thakkar died Tuesday, just two days later from the virus.

“They had a strong bond, they were meant to be soulmates, get married, unite and leave together,” their granddaughter added.

