Naperville Bans Sale of Commercially Bred Pets at Stores: Report

The measure, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2020, reportedly allows pet stores to sell dogs and cats, but only if they are from humane groups or a shelter

Naperville has banned the sale of commercially bred dogs and cats in pet stores beginning in 2021.

The west Chicago suburb’s city council voted 5-4 in favor of the ordinance aimed at preventing dogs from puppy mills and irresonsible sellers from being sold at area stores, Chicago Tribune reports.

The measure, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2020, allows pet stores to sell dogs and cats, but only if they are from humane groups or a shelter, the publication reports.

 The owner of a Petland in the suburb and others reportedly opposed to the ban said it would lead to the closure of two area pet stores and would limit options available for consumers. The Tribune reports Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico, who voted no on the measure, said he didn’t believe the ban would stop such breeders.

Still, animal rights advocates and others supporting the ban reported several dogs bought from such pet stores were ill and that some locations charge high interest financing rates for such animals.

