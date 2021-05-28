A man has been charged with dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire, sending her fleeing for help to a nearby firehouse in South Deering. She died a month later.

Henry Taylor, 31, admitted to killing Luevenia Gardner during a domestic argument and was charged with her murder, according to Chicago police.

Early on April 16, Gardner ran two blocks north to the Engine 81 firehouse at 10458 S. Hoxie Ave. and said a man pour gasoline on her body and lit her on fire, police said.

Paramedics took Gardner, 35, to Trinity Hospital for treatment. She was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical, where she died over a month later on May 21, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Autopsy results remained pending on Friday.

Taylor turned himself into police Wednesday. He was expected to appear for a bail hearing later Friday.