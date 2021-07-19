Multiple People Shot on West Side

Several people were wounded in a shooting Monday in Homan Square on the West Side.

Four males suffered gunshot wounds about 9:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

At least one of the victims was in critical condition, police said.

Further details on the incident were not released.

About two hours earlier, a 15-year-old girl was shot in a park blocks away in the 3700 block of West Arthington Street.