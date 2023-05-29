Six Flags Great America

Multiple People Pepper-Sprayed at Six Flags Great America, Authorities Say

Authorities in suburban Gurnee say at least two people were transported to area hospitals after pepper spray was deployed at Six Flags Great America on Monday night.

Firefighters received the call just before 7:30 p.m. of pepper spray being used near the entrance to the theme park, according to officials.

Officials say that at least four people were sickened by the substance, with two of them requiring transport to area hospitals.

It is unclear at this time what led to the usage of the pepper spray, and authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

