Multiple People Pepper-Sprayed at Six Flags Great America, Authorities Say

Authorities in suburban Gurnee say at least two people were transported to area hospitals after pepper spray was deployed at Six Flags Great America on Monday night.

Firefighters received the call just before 7:30 p.m. of pepper spray being used near the entrance to the theme park, according to officials.

Officials say that at least four people were sickened by the substance, with two of them requiring transport to area hospitals.

It is unclear at this time what led to the usage of the pepper spray, and authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No further details were immediately available.