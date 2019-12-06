One person was killed and another was taken into custody after a hit-and-run Friday on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The crash happened about 2:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 111th Street, Illinois State Police said. A car and motorcycle collided and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found the car, which fled the scene, near the northbound Stony Island Feeder ramp, state police said. The driver was arrested and charged with DUI, with additional charges possibly pending. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

Two rights lanes of I-94 were closed as authorities investigated, but all lanes were reopened at 6:36 a.m., state police said.

Details about the ages and genders of the people involved weren’t immediately available, state police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.