Edens Expressway

Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down All Outbound Lanes of Edens Expressway Near Wilson

Traffic alert written on red screen

All lanes of the outbound Edens Expressway have been shut down near Wilson Avenue following a motorcycle crash Monday morning on the North Side.

The crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. Officials have not yet released any information on potential injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

As of 7 a.m., all outbound lanes remained shut down at Wilson Avenue. Drivers have been forced off the expressway at the Wilson exit.

Local

Indiana Dunes 46 mins ago

Indiana Dunes Collecting Visitors' Ideas for New Services

Park Manor 60 mins ago

Police Release Images of Jeep in Hit-and-Run That Seriously Hurt Man Crossing Street

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Edens Expresswaywilson avenue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us