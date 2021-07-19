Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down All Outbound Lanes of Edens Expressway Near Wilson

All lanes of the outbound Edens Expressway have been shut down near Wilson Avenue following a motorcycle crash Monday morning on the North Side.

The crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. Officials have not yet released any information on potential injuries.

As of 7 a.m., all outbound lanes remained shut down at Wilson Avenue. Drivers have been forced off the expressway at the Wilson exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.