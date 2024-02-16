A man is in custody and charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a 9-year-old girl in Beach Park, the Lake County Sherriff's office said.

Demetrius Fisher, 30, of Beach Park, was charged with attempted first degree murder after allegedly stabbing and critically injuring a 9 year-old girl inside their home in the 38000 block of N. Manor Ave. Fisher made his first court appearance Friday morning, officials said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the child's mother was called on Thursday morning when the child did not show up for school.

When she returned home, she Fisher leaving the residence. When he spotted her, Fisher fled, the sheriff's office said.

When the mother entered the home, she found the 9-year-old inside with multiple stab wounds. She rushed to an area hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Fisher allegedly boarded a bus after the stabbing and was located at the Waukegan Metra station, officials said.

Police say Fisher is in a dating relationship with the child's mother, and was staying at the home at the time of the attack.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.