Mother pushes for answers in 2022 unsolved murder of 7-year-old son in East Chicago

Ollie Holiness returned to East Chicago Thursday going door to door passing out flyers in her son’s unsolved murder.

“The fact is I’m not giving up,” she cried. “Somebody knows something, and they need to just come forward.”

She was joined by crisis responder Andrew Holmes and other mothers who have lost a child to gun violence.

“It’s been very hard, especially having to explain to a soon to be three-year-old that his brother is not coming home,” she said.

Her son, 7-year-old Jeremiah Moore was shot and killed last July.

“You have to be a damn fool to sit here and take a child’s life that baby didn’t do anything,” said Holmes. “What about your children? This is a mother grieving because you decided to take her child’s life.”

Moore’s family at the time was driving back from visiting his grandmother in Chicago when investigator said they were ambushed. Someone fired shots into their vehicle striking Moore in the back of the head. He was sleeping in his car seat.

“This was not a small act,” Lisette Guillen with Case Files Chicago said. “This was a seven year old baby, innocent, who wanted to grow up and play football.”

Investigators told NBC 5 they have hit a brick wall in the case and desperately need eyewitnesses to speak up.

“Think of it, if it was your child how would you feel if you had to see your 7-year-old baby laying in the casket?” Holiness said.

She’s now living with the pain and trauma of losing her son every day.

“I just want to be able to hug my baby for a holiday,” she said. “It’s not fair, it’s not fair.”

Holiness hopes by doing this it will drum up new leads and bring them on step closer to solving the case.”

“I’m going to get justice,” she said. “Jeremiah deserves it.”

Investigators said a possible vehicle involved was captured on surveillance video. Holmes said its believed to be a red Dodge Challenger.

If you have any information about the case please call East Chicago Police at 219-391-8500 or 1-800-U-TELLUS (883-5587) You can remain anonymous.